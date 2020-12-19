The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $271.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $258.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 671.3% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

