The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.67. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 14,248 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

