The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) vs. Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Critical Comparison

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The LGL Group alerts:

26.4% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The LGL Group and Nortech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 6.24% 6.86% 6.18% Nortech Systems 2.03% 11.13% 3.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and Nortech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.62 $7.02 million N/A N/A Nortech Systems $116.33 million 0.13 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nortech Systems.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Nortech Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.