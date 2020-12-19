The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.582-3.649 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

TTC stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

