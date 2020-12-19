The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,630 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,348 ($56.81) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,506.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,555.10. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a market cap of £114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

