The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $726.71

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $726.71 and traded as high as $872.00. The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at $866.00, with a volume of 15,054 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 807.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock has a market cap of £384.03 million and a PE ratio of -254.55.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

