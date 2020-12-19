TokenClub (TCT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $61,495.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00387348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.02386520 BTC.

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, CoinBene, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

