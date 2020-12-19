Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 710 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of AL opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

