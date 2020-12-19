Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 75,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average volume of 20,994 call options.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

