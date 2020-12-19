Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce sales of $17.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,003. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

