Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.09.

RIG stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Transocean by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,722 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Transocean by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

