Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.25

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TV. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.22.

TV opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$197.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Trevali Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

