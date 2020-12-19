Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.