Truist Financial Corp Makes New $715,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 522,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

