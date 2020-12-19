Truist Financial Corp Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,949.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $156.91 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $129.82 and a one year high of $189.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

