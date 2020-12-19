Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

