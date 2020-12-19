TwoKeyEconomy Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

