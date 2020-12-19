Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $273.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

