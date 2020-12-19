UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,729 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

