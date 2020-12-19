UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 139,314 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK opened at $91.85 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

