UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 139,314 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK opened at $91.85 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit