UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 184,126 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

