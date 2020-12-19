UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 517.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

