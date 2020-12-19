UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

FROG stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.66.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

