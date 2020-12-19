UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,508 ($98.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,099.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,372.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

