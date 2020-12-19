United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

