United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 302,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $894.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

