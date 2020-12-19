Unum Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,493% compared to the average volume of 302 put options.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

