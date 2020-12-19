UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $1.36 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $13.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

