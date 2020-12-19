UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of UrtheCast Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 39,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.