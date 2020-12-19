USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.09 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $1.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00777666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00209903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00124758 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.