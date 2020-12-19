USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,244.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $654,975.40 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,331.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.94 or 0.01349877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003756 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00277546 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,641 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

