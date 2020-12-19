Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 5,820,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,555. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

