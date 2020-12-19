Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $292.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Value Line has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 41.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Value Line stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of Value Line worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

