Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $292.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Value Line has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 41.67%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
