ValuEngine Downgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ATTO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento makes up about 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

