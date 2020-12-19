ValuEngine Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to “Hold”

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $18,323,000. AJO LP grew its position in CDK Global by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

