ValuEngine Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.