ValuEngine Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit