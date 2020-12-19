Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 366 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $824.77.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,134.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $969.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

