Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 366 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $824.77.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,134.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $969.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

