Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $240.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average of $205.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

