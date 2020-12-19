Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 37,497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.