Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

