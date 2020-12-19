Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $171.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

