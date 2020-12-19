Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VGR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE VGR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,572.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

