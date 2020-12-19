Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00012348 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $2,400.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00372101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

