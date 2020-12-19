Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $161,724.90 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,558.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VICR opened at $91.26 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.