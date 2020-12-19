Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $161,724.90 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,558.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VICR opened at $91.26 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 73.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

