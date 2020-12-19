Vid Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $26,891.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00142039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00746450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00170455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,376,785 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

