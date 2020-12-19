Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.69

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as high as $27.25. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 5,675 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

