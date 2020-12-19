Virtu Financial LLC Invests $320,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

