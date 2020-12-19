Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $885.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

