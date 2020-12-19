Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $272.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.